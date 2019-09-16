Azerbaijani army starts large-scale exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army started large-scale operational-tactical exercises on Sept. 16, involving various types and branches of troops, Army Corps and military formations.

The drills held under the leadership of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will end on Sept. 20, the Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 16.

The exercise provides for the development of issues of organizing and conducting a counter-offensive operation in the mountains by delivering preventive strikes to defeat enemy groups and taking possession of advantageous frontiers in the liberated territories.

News.Az

