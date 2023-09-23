Azerbaijani army starts process of acceptance of weapons and military equipment: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces has currently started the process of acceptance of weapons and ammunitions in close coordination with Russian peacekeepers, Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov told journalists on Saturday, News.Az reports.

“Enough ammunitions and weapons, as well as military equipment, have been seized. The military attachés and representatives of the international organization, who are currently in Shusha, will also familiarize themselves with these weapons and equipment,” Eyvazov emphasized.

News.Az