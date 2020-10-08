Azerbaijani army successfully continues counteroffensive operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces successfully continue counter-offensive operations on the front line, said Colonel Anar Eyvazov, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

He said during the ongoing battles, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, suffering heavy losses, were forced to retreat.

The spokesman noted that the Azerbaijani army has captured new strongholds, destroying military equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

“As a result of artillery strikes on subdivisions of the armed forces of the occupying country, the command post on the defense line of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed,” Eyvazov added.

News.Az