Azerbaijani army suppresses another provocation of Garabagh separatists in Aghdam direction

On September 17, at about 23:15, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig for the purpose of engineering preparation of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry said.

News.Az