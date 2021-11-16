Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army is taking adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations, Deputy Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-Colonel Anar Eyvazov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that on November 16, at about 11:00, Armenian armed forces launched a sudden military operation in order to take more advantageous positions.

According to the deputy spokesman, Armenian military units, assembling additional forces, special military equipment at the border combat positions in the Basarkechar and Garakilsa districts, attacked the combat posts of the Azerbaijan Army in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

Eyvazov stressed that the Azerbaijani Army is taking adequate measures to prevent Armenia’s provocations, and the situation on the border remains tense.

News.Az