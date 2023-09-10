Azerbaijani army thwarts another Armenian provocation in Fuzuli direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 10, at about 09:45, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Fuzuli region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The conducted work was stopped as a result of the measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stated.

News.Az