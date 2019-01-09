Azerbaijani Army to hold events to commemorate anniversary of 20 January tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has instructed to hold events in the Azerbaijani Army to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy in accordance with the plan of events signed by Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev.

It is planned to hold roundtables, conferences, meetings and special classes, including the organization of exhibitions of books and paintings in the Combined-Arms Army, formations, military units and special military educational institutions, as well as demonstration of documentary films and performances dedicated to the tragedy with the participation of creative cultural groups of the Central House of Officers named after Hazi Aslanov, houses of officers of the Nakhchivan and Ganja garrisons.

During the events, personnel of military units will meet with families of martyrs and eyewitnesses of the bloody events. The monuments erected in memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom, independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland will also be visited.

News.Az

