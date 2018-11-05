Azerbaijani Army to hold Open Doors Day, military oath ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Open Doors Day for parents and relatives of soldiers will be held in

A military oath ceremony will also be held at the same day for young soldiers in training units and other units, the Defense Ministry said Nov. 5.

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls.

During the Open Doors Day, the command staff of military units will hold the meeting with parents. They will discuss all issues of parents' interest.

The cultural events will also be organized on the occasion of the festive day.

News.Az

