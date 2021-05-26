Azerbaijani Army to hold several events to mark Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army jointly with the representatives of the local executive authorities and public structures will hold several events to celebrate May 28 – Republic Day, the Defense Ministry said.

Military units will organize classes on socio-political training, round tables, conferences, excursions, exhibitions of books, photographs, and pictures, as well as will show the documentary and feature films.

At the same time, the monuments to the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the National Heroes of Azerbaijan and the Heroes of the Soviet Union, the Alleys of Shehids (Martyrs) will be visited, as well as clean-up and landscaping work will be carried out in the territory.

According to the approved plan, the military units will host festive concerts, quizzes, mass military-patriotic, and other events, as well as will organize meetings with veterans, schoolchildren, students, and members of the public.

News.Az