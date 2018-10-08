Azerbaijani army units conduct parachute training
Azerbaijani army units conducted parachute training, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Oct. 8.
In the course of the training, the military personnel fulfilled various tasks and improved combat skills.
