Azerbaijani army’s anti-tank units stage live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani army’s anti-tank units have launched live-fire exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020, approved by the country’s defense min

The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as quickly changing firing positions, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Anti-tank units also carry out combat firing at the targets that simulating the armored vehicles of the imaginary enemy.

