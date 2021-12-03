Azerbaijani army’s artillery units conduct live-fire drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army held live-fire tactical exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2021, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The exercises improved the command staff's agile decision-making skills, as well as the knowledge and skills of servicemen, by working out fire control and other issues in cooperation with other types of troops.

During the exercises conducted in order to improve the field skills and practical skills of military personnel, Artillery Units were withdrawn to the assembly areas and took firing positions in designated areas.

The units destroyed the imaginary enemy's targets with accurate fire and successfully fulfilled assigned tasks.

News.Az