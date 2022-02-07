Azerbaijani army’s artillery units hold training sessions (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijani Army launched training sessions in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Rocket and artillery units, having left the points of permanent deployment on an alarm signal, moved along the planned routes and took firing positions.

The training sessions focused on improving the commanding staff's agile decision-making skills, taking into account the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War, as well as training fire management issues in interoperability with other types of troops and developing the practical skills of servicemen.

News.Az