Azerbaijani army’s combat duty organized at high level in liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
According to the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the service and combat activity of the units deployed in the country’s liberated territories is organized at a high level, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Combat service is conducted 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode according to the daily routine, and high-level combat duty is organized in the units stationed at the positions in high-mountainous areas with difficult terrain.

Necessary measures are taken to further increase the combat capability of the servicemen, as well as constant high-level maintenance of combat readiness and moral-psychological state.

Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel serving in the liberated territories is always ready to suppress any possible provocation.


