Azerbaijani army’s commandos continue tactical-special exercises (VIDEO)

Tactical-special exercises of the Azerbaijani Army’s Operations Commando units continue under the training plan of the current year, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

According to the plan, tasks were carried out to neutralize the imaginary enemy group attempting to commit sabotage.

By the visual observation of the area, the imaginary enemy facility was evaluated, then its military equipment was ambushed and the members of the group were captured.

Commandos demonstrated high professionalism and precision during the tactical-special exercises held in harsh climate conditions.

News.Az