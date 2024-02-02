Azerbaijani army’s commandos fulfill various tasks during new training period (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commando units are working out the fulfillment of various tasks with regard to the beginning of the new training period in the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

According to the conditions that occurred during the exercises, the headquarters assessed the operational situation, compiled tactical reports, prepared the necessary information and assigned tasks to the units.

The commandos left the points of permanent deployment on alert and conveyed decisions on the fulfillment of tasks to the units.

The units, which were brought to the state of combat readiness, professionally fulfilled activities on conducting raids in human settlements and open areas, as well as other operations.

News.Az