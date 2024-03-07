Azerbaijani army’s engineering units conduct combat training classes (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister for 2024, combat training classes are being conducted with the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units.

During the classes, the sappers using modern engineering equipment available in the armament successfully fulfilled tasks on detecting and neutralizing an explosive device placed in a vehicle, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The main objective of the classes held with the engineering support units’ military personnel is to further increase the level of professionalism and combat readiness.

News.Az