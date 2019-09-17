Azerbaijani army's large-scale drills continue - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the plan, the tasks on troop actions are being worked out on maps during another stage of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani army, the country’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Intelligence data obtained in a complex electronic environment is plotted on maps.

Reports prepared according to the current situation are brought to the attention of command staff as orders by means of an automated control system.

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army started large-scale operational-tactical exercises on Sept. 16, involving various types and branches of troops, Army Corps and military formations.

The drills held under the leadership of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will end on Sept. 20.

The exercises involves up to 10,000 military personnel, more than 100 tanks and armored vehicles, 120 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 20 army and frontline aviation, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

News.Az

News.Az