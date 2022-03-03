Azerbaijani army’s mortar units conduct shooting exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, mortar units of the Azerbaijani Land Forces conducted shooting exercises, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Before shooting, the units fulfilled the standards for deploying in the area, taking firing positions, and bringing mortars into combat conditions.

Shooting exercises on firing at a single target with semi-direct pointing by the use of mortars were successfully carried out.

The training process of the units is successfully carried out taking into consideration the combat experience gained in the Patriotic War.

