Azerbaijani army’s motorized rifle units conduct fire training classes (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, fire training classes are held at various training ranges and si

Servicemen pass tests on the knowledge of the characteristics of weapons, comply with the standards for disassembling and assembling a machine gun, and also improve skills in moving with weapons.

Military personnel of various categories carry out practical shooting exercises in accordance with relevant standards.

News.Az

News.Az