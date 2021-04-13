Azerbaijani army’s peacekeeping units undergo training (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Training exercises were held with peacekeeping units of the Azerbaijani army in accordance with the combat training plan, approved by the country’s defense minister.

During the training aimed at increasing the level of professionalism of the military personnel, the combat, moral-psychological, physical, medical, and special training of the servicemen was checked, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It should be noted that the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are currently participating in peacekeeping missions held in Afghanistan and South Sudan.

News.Az