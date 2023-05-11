Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian artillery fire
Starting from 17:00 on May 11, the Armenian armed forces units from the firing positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region using D-30 howitzers subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions in this direction of conditional border, News.az reports.
The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate retaliatory measures.
