Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian artillery fire

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian artillery fire

Starting from 17:00 on May 11, the Armenian armed forces units from the firing positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region using D-30 howitzers subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions in this direction of conditional border, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate retaliatory measures.

News.az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      