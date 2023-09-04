Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 4, at 07:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

News.Az