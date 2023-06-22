Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire again

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 22, at 02:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Brun settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Moreover, starting from 23:05 on June 21 to 08:15 on June 22, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Khojavand, Shusha and Khojaly regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions, the ministry stated.

Furthermore, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojaly regions.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, added the ministry.

News.Az