Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire: Defense Ministry

On July 11, at 23:25, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region, said the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Moreover, on July 12, at 05:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zabukh settlement of the Lachin region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry stated.

