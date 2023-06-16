Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire in various directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 16, starting from 00:15 to 00:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Goysu settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, starting from 00:50 to 04:10 members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned directions, the ministry stated.

News.Az