Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar come under Armenian fire

On September 5, at 01:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the Defense Ministry said.

News.Az