Azerbaijani army’s positions in Lachin, Kalbajar subjected to artillery fire: Defense Ministry

On the night of September 13-14 and today in the morning, the Armenian armed forces once again violated the ceasefire agreement and subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the directions of Kalbajar and Lachin regions using various calibers mortars and artillery pieces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions are taking adequate retaliatory measures.



The Azerbaijan Army positions are being fired periodically. Necessary retaliatory measures are being taken by the units.

News.Az