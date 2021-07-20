Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 19 at about 23:40, the Armenian armed forces’ units from the positions near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement in the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported on Tuesday.

As a result of the firing, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, first lieutenant Badalli Ramal Bahlul, was wounded in the leg. The wounded serviceman received first aid and was evacuated to the hospital, said the ministry.

The enemy was suppressed by retaliation fire.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, and Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az