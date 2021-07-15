Azerbaijani army’s positions in vicinity of Shusha come under fire

Azerbaijani army’s positions in vicinity of Shusha come under fire

Azerbaijani army’s positions in vicinity of Shusha come under fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 15 at night, the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the vicinity of the Shusha city came under fire by small arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The fire was opened by the illegal Armenian armed detachments that are in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, the ministry noted.

Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the activity of the opposing side.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, added the ministry.

News.Az