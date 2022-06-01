Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions on border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from the evening of May 31 to the night of June 1, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Musurskend settlement of Tovuzgala region and Yukhari Shorzha settlement of Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Aghdam settlement of Tovuz region and Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

News.Az