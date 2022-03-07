Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire 24 times a day: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojaly regions 23 times a day using various caliber firearms, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

In addition, the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Damirchidam settlement of Kalbajar region from the positions of the state border located in Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region.

Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army located in these directions.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in these directions is stable, and the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation.

News.Az