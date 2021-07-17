Azerbaijani Army’s positions subjected to fire along entire length of state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 16, from 20:40 to 22:30, and on July 17 at about 01:00, the Armenian armed forces units in the positions in the territory of the Yukhari Shorzha village of the Basarkechar region, and from the direction of the Mosesgekh village of the Berd region using small arms have periodically fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Istisu village in the Kalbajar region and the Aghdam village of Tovuz region accordingly, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

On July 17, at 08:30, the Armenian armed forces units located near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the fire activity of the opposing side, the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

News.Az