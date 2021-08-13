Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 12 at 21:26, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Khazinavar settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Garigishlag settlement of the Lachin region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

On August 13 starting from 02:30, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Yukhari Veysalli settlement of the Fuzuli region, Sighnag settlement of the Khojaly, as well as the positions in the vicinity of the Shusha city were subjected to fire by the use of small arms.

The fire in these directions was opened by the illegal Armenian armed detachments that are in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, the ministry noted.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, the ministry added.

News.Az