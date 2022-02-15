Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire by Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 14, starting from 18:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkend settlement of the Basarkechar region, with no reason, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Barmagbina settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

On February 15, at about 01:40, the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Aghbulag settlement of the Tovuz region were subjected to fire from the positions in Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region.

The Azerbaijan Army took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az