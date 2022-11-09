Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 18:40 on November 8 to 02:20 on November 9, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha, Azizli, Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar region and Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Mollabayramli, Yellija, Zaylik, Zaghali settlements of the Kalbajar region and Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az