Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire: Defense Ministry

On June 1, at 09:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Asrik Jirdakhan settlement of the Tovuz region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

At about 10:00, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shusha region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.



Moreover, the members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to broaden, repair and restore the dirt road in order to build a supply road to the combat positions in the direction of Shusha and Khojavend regions by involving engineering equipment under the guise of agricultural work.



As a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the work was immediately stopped.

News.Az