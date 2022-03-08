Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire in two directions: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Papravand settlement, Aghdam district on March 7, at 18:45 (GMT+4), the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Besides, on March 8, at 07:30, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Kilid settlement, Ordubad district (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic).

The Azerbaijani military has taken adequate response measures.

“At present, the situation in these areas is stable, operational conditions are under the full control of our units," the ministry added.

News.Az