Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire – Defense Ministry

On November 11, starting from 00:30 to 00:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Bezirkhana settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Moreover, on November 11, at 01:45, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

