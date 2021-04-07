Azerbaijani Army’s reconnaissance units undergo training classes (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, relevant classes are conducted with reconnaissance units to increase the level of their professionalism, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the practical classes, the main attention is focused on the activities of units in the daytime and at night in limited visibility and any weather conditions, as well as in the mountainous and in other areas with difficult terrain features, taking into consideration the experience gained in the Patriotic War.

