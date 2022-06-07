Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units hold live-fire tactical exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crews of self-propelled howitzers of the Azerbaijani Land Forces rocket and artillery units conducted live-fire tactical exercise in line with the training plan approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the exercise plan, the units providing fire support were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and took reserve firing and starting positions.

During the exercises conducted in accordance with real combat conditions, the tasks to destroy imaginary enemy targets with accurate fire were successfully accomplished.

