Azerbaijani army’s sappers demine 36,000 hectares of liberated territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The engineering-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army have cleared a total of 36,000 hectares of the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnances (UXO), News.Az reports citing the official Facebook account of the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reported that sapper units detected and neutralized 10,400 anti-personnel mines, 3,300 anti-tank mines, as well as 11,850 UXOs during their operations.

News.Az