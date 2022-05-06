Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army’s special forces conduct tactical exercises (VIDEO)

Military units and subunits of the Special Forces of the Azerbaijani Army launched tactical-special exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2022, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Special forces carry out reconnaissance in high mountainous and rocky terrain, mountain exercises and redeployment.

The main objective of the exercises is to improve the combat skills of the special forces.


