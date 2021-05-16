Azerbaijani army’s tank units fulfill tasks during exercises (VIDEO)
- 16 May 2021 18:58
- 04 Oct 2025 04:33
- 161142
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-armys-tank-units-fulfill-tasks-during-exercises-video Copied
The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct exercises, involving various types of troops, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
In accordance with the exercise concept, tank units providing fire support during the operations, after reaching the established points, fulfill the tasks of preparing for the next stage of the exercises.