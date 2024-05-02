Azerbaijani army’s tank units hold intensive combat training sessions - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tank units of the Azerbaijan Army hold combat training sessions under the training plan for 2024, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the sessions held at the combined arms training range, tasks on overcoming natural and artificial obstacles, controlling combat vehicles, attacking an imaginary enemy by advancing from depth were accomplished.

The assigned tasks on destroying detected targets from weapons mounted on armored vehicles inn motion and motionless states were also fulfilled.

The tankmen demonstrate high professionalism in the sessions held to improve their combat capabilities.

