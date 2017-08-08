Azerbaijani artillerymen reach the final of the "Masters of the artillery fire" contest

Azerbaijani artillerymen reach the final of the "Masters of the artillery fire" contest

Having successfully completed the another stage of the "Masters of the artillery fire" contest, which takes place at Otar military base in Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani artillerymen reached the final of the international competition.

Along with Azerbaijan, artillerymen from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will also compete in the final competition.

News.Az

News.Az