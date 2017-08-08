Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani artillerymen reach the final of the "Masters of the artillery fire" contest

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani artillerymen reach the final of the Masters of the artillery fire contest

Having successfully completed the another stage of the "Masters of the artillery fire" contest, which takes place at Otar military base in Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani artillerymen reached the final of the international competition.

Along with Azerbaijan, artillerymen from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will also compete in the final competition.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      