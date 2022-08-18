Azerbaijani artillerymen successfully participate in int’l contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Night shooting was fulfilled at the next stage of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, being held in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The second crew of Azerbaijani artillerymen, having overcome the obstacle course and the minefield, destroyed the illuminated targets with fire from mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns.

Azerbaijani servicemen, who skillfully coped with all the tasks, took third place by the decision of the referees.

It should be noted that the teams of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe take part in the international contest along with Azerbaijan.

News.Az