Azerbaijani assessing damage to liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of Armenia's aggressive policy against the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with houses, educational, industrial and agricultural facilities in the occupied territories, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and cultural centers, 85 music and art schools, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 artifacts, 4 art galleries, 4 theaters, 2 concert halls, 8 culture and recreation parks, more than 700 historical and cultural monuments, as well as Khudafarin bridges with 11 and 15 meter high arcs in Jabrayil district, Ganjasar and Khudavand temples in Kalbajar district, the mausoleum in Khachin Turbatli village of Aghdam district, Azykh cave, one of the world's most ancient settlements in Fuzuli district, Shusha State Historical-Architectural Reserve have fallen victims to Armenian vandalism.

More than 100,000 valuable and rare exhibits of world importance discovered during archeological excavations were destroyed and looted in Khojaly district, Uzerliktepe village in Aghdam district, Garakopek mounds in Fuzuli district and other historical and cultural monuments, which were used to support military operations without military necessity, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said.

Moreover, samples of historical culture belonging to the Azerbaijani people discovered during illegal archeological excavations to perpetuate the occupation and convince the international community of the historical existence of Armenians in the occupied territories were looted and illegally transported to the Republic of Armenia.

Items and documents of special historical, scientific, literary and cultural value, illegally exported to the Republic of Armenia and looted, movable and immovable property belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan, its citizens, individuals and legal entities of billions of manats worth were deliberately destroyed by incineration, explosion, and other common dangerous methods. In addition, the looting of underground and surface resources belonging to the Azerbaijani state in the occupied territories extensive, long-lasting, and serious damage has been intentionally caused to the environment.

With regard to the above-mentioned facts based on the materials collected criminal proceedings have been instituted by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Articles 116.0.2 (violation of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 116.0.8-1 (intentional militarization of cultural property without military necessity, including cultural property under enhanced protection, or the use of cultural property under enhanced protection or areas adjacent to it to support military operations), 183.2.1 (looting of items of special value), 186.3 (intentional destruction or damage to property), 193-1 (legalization of criminally obtained funds or other property), 206.4 (smuggling) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors are inspecting the scene in the liberated areas and carrying out other investigative actions necessary to determine the damage inflicted.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan will take all possible measures to appeal to international organizations in order to once again expose the aggressive nature of Armenia at the international arena and to bring the perpetrators to justice and impose sanctions in accordance with the requirements of international and national law.

News.Az