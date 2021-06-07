Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze at World Judo Championship in Hungary (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze at World Judo Championship in Hungary (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judoka won the bronze medal at World Championship held in Hungary’s Budapest, according to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

According to the federation, Karamat Huseynov (60 kg weight category), reached the quarterfinals, defeating Iranian athlete Mohammad Rashnonezhad, Moldovan Nicolae Foсa and Japanese Ryuju Nagayama.

Having lost to the French athlete Walide Khyar, Huseynov defeated Unubold Lkhagvajamts from Mongolia.

Huseynov wrapped up his performance at the championship settling for bronze, by defeating Magzhan Shamshadin from Kazakhstan. He won the first medal for the Azerbaijani team.

The World Championship will end on June 13.

News.Az