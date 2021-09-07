Azerbaijani athletes claim two more gold medals at first CIS Games

Azerbaijani athletes have added two more golds to the country’s medal haul at the First Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Kazan, Russia.

Skeet shooter Javid Hasanov sealed the gold medal for Azerbaijan surpassing all his rivals, while sambo fighter Toghrul Salmanov grabbed another gold medal in the men`s +98kg weight category.

Azerbaijani athletes won 32 medals so far, including 11 golds.

News.Az